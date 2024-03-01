Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 278,370 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278,370 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.24% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.30. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.
