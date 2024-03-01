Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 33,369 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 33,369 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $1,194,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 54,871 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

Euronav stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Euronav had a net margin of 69.69% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

