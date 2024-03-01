Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 34,808 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,808 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Berry Global Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 233,368 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Berry Global Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 32,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BERY opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

