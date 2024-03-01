Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 41,471 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,471 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

