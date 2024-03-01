Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 53,276 Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,276 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of Pampa Energía worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 295.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 177.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

