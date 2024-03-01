Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,789 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 97.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $77.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SF. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

