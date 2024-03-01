Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 98,912 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,912 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

