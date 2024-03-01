Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $2.80 Million Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of DoubleVerify as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,977 shares of company stock worth $785,313. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.