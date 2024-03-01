Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HY. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Shares of HY stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $72.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 63.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 74.9% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 90,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.