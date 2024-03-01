IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Update

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the January 31st total of 124,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $109.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.77. IES has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $109.96.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter.

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $843,668.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,472 shares in the company, valued at $12,340,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 6,155 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $529,145.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,234,992.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,175 shares of company stock worth $14,059,084 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.19% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in IES by 49.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in IES by 1,078.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IES in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IES by 20.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

