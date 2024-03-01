IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.11% from the company’s previous close.

Get IMAX alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IMAX

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $935.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IMAX by 11.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IMAX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.