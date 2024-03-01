Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.89.
Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.
