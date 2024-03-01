Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Sells $37,416,316.08 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.34, for a total transaction of $37,416,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total value of $37,636,166.16.

On Friday, February 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total value of $15,353,467.36.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44.

On Friday, February 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total transaction of $16,298,804.34.

On Monday, February 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total value of $16,156,396.62.

On Friday, February 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total value of $15,737,772.96.

On Monday, January 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $490.13 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $494.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on META. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Get Our Latest Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.