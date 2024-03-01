Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $242.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $199.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $165.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $238.90 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $102.57 and a 1 year high of $239.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.