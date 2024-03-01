Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.44% from the company’s previous close.

IAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 259.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $285,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,589.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $23,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,010,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,140,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $285,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,589.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock worth $178,129,079 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

