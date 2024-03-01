Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Down 37.3% in February

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the January 31st total of 258,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

INTR stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $265.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTR shares. Citigroup cut Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

