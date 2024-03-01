Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the January 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ KBWD opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.
The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
