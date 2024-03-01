Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the January 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

