Invesco Ltd. Acquires 19,740 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,159,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.56% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $25,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,506,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 178.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 272,565 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 668.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 267,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,623,000 after purchasing an additional 266,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 245,663 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $435,915.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,258,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $435,915.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,258,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,433 shares of company stock worth $1,328,798 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLL. Truist Financial increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

