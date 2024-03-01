Invesco Ltd. Acquires 51,432 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,432 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.60% of FirstCash worth $27,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS opened at $114.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.59 and its 200 day moving average is $106.37. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $122.87.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $2,231,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,767,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,767,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,301 shares of company stock valued at $27,058,869. 18.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

