Invesco Ltd. Acquires 5,674 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.18% of Texas Pacific Land worth $25,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,743.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 386.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,605,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,575.42 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,000.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,521.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,683.66. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.50 dividend. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

