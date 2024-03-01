Invesco Ltd. Acquires 99,544 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99,544 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.57% of Cohu worth $25,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 2.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohu by 7.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.94 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

