Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.45% of First American Financial worth $25,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in First American Financial by 107.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,695,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,730,000 after buying an additional 1,397,442 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,338 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,163,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,632,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $65.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

