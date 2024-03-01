Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,097 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.87% of Enovis worth $24,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the first quarter valued at $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at $3,016,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.05 and a beta of 2.00. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

