Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,832 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,436 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $27,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.35.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

