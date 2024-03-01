Invesco Ltd. Buys 199,757 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,757 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.49% of United Natural Foods worth $28,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 51,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $42.69.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

