Invesco Ltd. Buys 59,714 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 59,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.24% of AAR worth $26,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AAR alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AAR by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in AAR by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 56.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $66.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIR

AAR Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.