Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.07% of Envestnet worth $25,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Envestnet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 33.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after buying an additional 438,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 206.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,959,000 after buying an additional 498,671 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $51.53 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

