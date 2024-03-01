Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.31% of Masonite International worth $26,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOOR. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

In other news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR opened at $130.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.72. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $76.87 and a one year high of $130.80.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

