Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.84% of M.D.C. worth $25,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 31.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 74.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

