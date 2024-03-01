Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,792,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,398 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $28,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $20.78 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

