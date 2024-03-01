Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,719 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.60% of HashiCorp worth $26,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HashiCorp by 35.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HCP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of HCP stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 676,038 shares of company stock worth $15,835,172. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

