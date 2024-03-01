Invesco Ltd. Has $24.97 Million Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,249 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.37% of Eldorado Gold worth $24,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 24.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $13.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

