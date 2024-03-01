Invesco Ltd. Has $25.06 Million Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,017 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.11% of MYR Group worth $25,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after buying an additional 37,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,508,000 after acquiring an additional 128,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 67,933 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $162.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.62. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $172.59.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

