Invesco Ltd. Has $25.12 Million Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,354,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,586 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of StoneCo worth $25,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,969,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,463 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,882,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,603,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on STNE. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

StoneCo Stock Performance

STNE stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.43.

About StoneCo

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.