Invesco Ltd. Has $25.79 Million Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.92% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $25,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $152,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,432 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $152,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,281 shares of company stock worth $1,245,509 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.