Invesco Ltd. Has $26.38 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Acuity Brands worth $26,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 15.3% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $4,183,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $5,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $251.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.04. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $252.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

