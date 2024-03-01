Invesco Ltd. Has $27.48 Million Holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,888 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.23% of Orion worth $27,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Orion by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion by 1,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Orion Stock Up 0.9 %

Orion stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.64. Orion S.A. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.62 million. Orion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

