Invesco Ltd. Has $29.79 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,318,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.54% of Amkor Technology worth $29,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 2,548.3% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 24,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 236.0% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 311,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 218,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $855,000. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.00. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 21.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,977.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,268 over the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

