Invesco Ltd. Has $29.80 Million Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,011,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387,825 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 14.31% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $29,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 22.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,455,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 270,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 119,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 194,813 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2,118.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,008,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 4.0 %

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at ARMOUR Residential REIT

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

In related news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $1,200,331.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

