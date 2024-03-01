Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.70% of SunPower worth $29,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $545.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.76. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPWR. Guggenheim lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.16.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

