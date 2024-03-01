Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 180.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,816 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,583 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $30,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMR opened at $377.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.76. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.72 and a 12-month high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. The business had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

