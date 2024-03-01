Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,117 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.92% of Quanterix worth $29,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,474,000 after acquiring an additional 152,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,945,000 after acquiring an additional 646,884 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,090,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 734,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 172,719 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $23.96 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.41 million, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33.

In other Quanterix news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

