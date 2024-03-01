Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $30,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $100.92 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $213.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average is $100.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

