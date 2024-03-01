Invesco Ltd. Purchases 26,068 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,698 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 26,068 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of IDACORP worth $26,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.4 %

IDA stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average is $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 64.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDACORP

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.