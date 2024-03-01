Invesco Ltd. Purchases 316,264 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.64% of MDU Resources Group worth $25,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 393.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

