Invesco Ltd. Purchases 5,258 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,599 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of First Citizens BancShares worth $28,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,732,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 5,953.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,782,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 754.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Saber Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA stock opened at $1,573.81 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,598.25. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,464.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,415.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

