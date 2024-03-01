Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of AeroVironment worth $25,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 492,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 106.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,106,000 after buying an additional 287,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $126.79 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.87 and a 52-week high of $143.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.91 million. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVAV. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

