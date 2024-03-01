Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of Progyny worth $30,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,144 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 22,622 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,706,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,074,000 after acquiring an additional 438,932 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progyny news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $89,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,054.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $89,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,054.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $235,399.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 167,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,153.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,665. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $36.52 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

