Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,214 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $28,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 76.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sony Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after acquiring an additional 949,271 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,952,000 after acquiring an additional 299,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,808,000 after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.30. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $100.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONY

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.