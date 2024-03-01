Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,214 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $28,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 76.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sony Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after acquiring an additional 949,271 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,952,000 after acquiring an additional 299,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,808,000 after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SONY opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.30. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $100.94.
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
