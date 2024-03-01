Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,201,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.17% of CNH Industrial worth $26,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after acquiring an additional 577,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $11.95 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNHI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.99.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNH Industrial

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.